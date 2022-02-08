Bosch Ltd stays slippery

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 16013.95, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.9% in last one year as compared to a 13.69% rally in NIFTY and a 4.29% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16013.95, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17177.5. The Sensex is at 57500.21, down 0.21%.Bosch Ltd has eased around 8.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11407.25, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8886 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23875 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 16004.95, down 0.31% on the day. Bosch Ltd tumbled 1.9% in last one year as compared to a 13.69% rally in NIFTY and a 4.29% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)