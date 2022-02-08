Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SIS Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2022.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd spiked 7.48% to Rs 1302.55 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4411 shares in the past one month.

SIS Ltd surged 5.60% to Rs 554.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40526 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd soared 5.37% to Rs 213.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47860 shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd rose 4.62% to Rs 365.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 99906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd exploded 4.03% to Rs 1998.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12301 shares in the past one month.

