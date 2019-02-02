BPL reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.59% to Rs 31.74 croreNet loss of BPL reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.59% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales31.7437.16 -15 OPM %-5.838.64 -PBDT-2.153.48 PL PBT-2.273.38 PL NP-2.173.33 PL
