Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit declines 2.40% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.38% to Rs 91.47 croreNet profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 2.40% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.38% to Rs 91.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 71.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales91.4771.81 27 OPM %9.5911.21 -PBDT8.158.61 -5 PBT6.437.36 -13 NP4.874.99 -2
