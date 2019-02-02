Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Artson Engineering standalone net profit declines 3.85% in the September 2018 quarter
Artson Engineering jumps after new order win
Artson Engineering gets ratings assigned for bank facilities
'Tiny crystals may lead to more powerful digital devices'
We heard a loud sound and a portion of the bridge caved in:
-
Sales rise 6.20% to Rs 29.79 croreNet loss of Artson Engineering reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.7928.05 6 OPM %-0.57-0.04 -PBDT-0.341.97 PL PBT-0.631.75 PL NP-1.070.41 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU