Sical Logistics consolidated net profit declines 11.03% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 414.15 crore

Net profit of Sical Logistics declined 11.03% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 414.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 329.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales414.15329.44 26 OPM %9.8713.10 -PBDT26.4327.11 -3 PBT7.8411.10 -29 NP5.165.80 -11

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:48 IST

