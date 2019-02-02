Sical Logistics consolidated net profit declines 11.03% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 414.15 croreNet profit of Sical Logistics declined 11.03% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 414.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 329.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales414.15329.44 26 OPM %9.8713.10 -PBDT26.4327.11 -3 PBT7.8411.10 -29 NP5.165.80 -11
