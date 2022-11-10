Bright Brothers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 15.45% to Rs 52.33 croreNet loss of Bright Brothers reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 30.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.45% to Rs 52.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.3361.89 -15 OPM %0.695.56 -PBDT0.133.00 -96 PBT-1.281.47 PL NP-0.9730.27 PL
