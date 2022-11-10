Kilburn Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
RBL Bank pares stake in Kilburn Engineering
Kilburn Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.78 crore in the March 2022 quarter
RBL Bank divests 3.62% stake in Kilburn Engineering
NTPC, Bank of Baroda, IIFL Finance in focus
Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 127.24% to Rs 52.13 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering reported to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 127.24% to Rs 52.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.1322.94 127 OPM %17.595.14 -PBDT11.07-1.04 LP PBT10.42-1.73 LP NP7.42-1.77 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU