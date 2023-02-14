Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit rises 122.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.82% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios rose 122.22% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.82% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

