Britannia Inds Q4 PAT up 4% YoY to Rs 380 crore

Britannia Industries reported 4.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 379.87 crore on a 15.5% increase in net sales to Rs 3,508.35 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Total expenditure during the quarter was Rs 3,000.77 crore, which is higher by 14.3% as compared with the same period last year.

Consolidated operating profit for the fourth quarter was Rs 499 crore. registering with a growth of 10% on a YoY basis.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 518.91 crore, up by 5.3% from Rs 492.65 crore in Q4 FY21.

The FMCG major recorded an 18.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,524.82 despite an 8.2% rise in net sales to Rs 13,944.67 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 56.5 per share.

Varun Berry, managing director, said: In this quarter, we delivered a robust top-line growth of 15% and a mid-single-digit volume growth which demonstrates the resilience of our brands and a reflection of our execution strengths across divisions & channels.

We continued to accelerate our rural journey with a focus on enhancing the reach and sustaining our diligent market practices, which is evident in the consistent market share gains over the years. Our growth in organized trade channels remained robust, wherein revenues from E-commerce doubled over last year.

We have progressed well in our journey of building technologically superior factories. In this context, I am pleased to announce that our new Dairy greenfield factory is on track for commercialization in the next few months. In addition, we are also in the process of setting up 3 greenfield units - in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu & Bihar.

The economy was impacted by global geo-political factors which caused a further surge in inflation this quarter. We continued to take price increases judiciously and remained aggressive on the cost front. We shall further take calibrated price increases and drive cost leadership to manage profitability.

Britannia Industries is one of India's leading food companies. Its product portfolio includes biscuits, bread, cakes, rusk, and dairy products including cheese, beverages, milk, and yogurt.

The scrip shed 0.32% to end at Rs 3272.65 on the BSE yesterday.

