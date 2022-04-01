Britannia Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3218.05, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.03% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% gain in NIFTY and a 6.14% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3218.05, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17547.25. The Sensex is at 58877.13, up 0.53%. Britannia Industries Ltd has dropped around 5.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.75, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3210.4, up 0.3% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is down 13.03% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% gain in NIFTY and a 6.14% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 50.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

