Britannia Industries allots 84,000 equity shares under ESOS

Britannia Industries has allotted 84,000 Equity Shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each to Varun Berry, Managing Director upon exercise of 84,000 options granted to him under the Britannia Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

Consequently, with effect from 28 July 2020, the issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 24,07,25,630/- divided into 24,07,25,630 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 14:03 IST

