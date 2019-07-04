Britannia Industries Ltd in demand

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2824.65, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.43% in last one year as compared to a 11.22% jump in NIFTY and a 1.45% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2824.65, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11955.55. The Sensex is at 39929.36, up 0.23%. Britannia Industries Ltd has slipped around 2.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29812.65, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2831, up 1.03% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is down 10.43% in last one year as compared to a 11.22% jump in NIFTY and a 1.45% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 59.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

