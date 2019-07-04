Emami Ltd soars 1.58%, up for third straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 307.8, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.92% in last one year as compared to a 11.22% gain in NIFTY and a 1.45% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 307.8, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11955.55. The Sensex is at 39929.36, up 0.23%. Emami Ltd has dropped around 11.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29812.65, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

