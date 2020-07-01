Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 46.88 points or 0.9% at 5280.38 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 2.16%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.45%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.36%),Adani Gas Ltd (up 1.24%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.19%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.85%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.6%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.57%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Aban Offshore Ltd (down 3.91%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.66%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.29%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.15 or 0.55% at 35106.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.75 points or 0.34% at 10336.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 10.85 points or 0.09% at 12391.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.86 points or 0.09% at 4305.76.

On BSE,1000 shares were trading in green, 898 were trading in red and 70 were unchanged.

