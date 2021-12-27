RBL Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Borosil Renewables Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 December 2021.

RBL Bank Ltd crashed 17.16% to Rs 142.9 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 89.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 610.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd lost 4.86% to Rs 624.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17622 shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd slipped 3.67% to Rs 352.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67453 shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped 3.65% to Rs 319.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

