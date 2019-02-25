BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd, Brooks Laboratories Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd and MSP Steel & Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2019.
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2.34 at 25-Feb-2019 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23190 shares in the past one month.
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 132.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12342 shares in the past one month.
Brooks Laboratories Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 59.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5502 shares in the past one month.
Magnum Ventures Ltd rose 19.96% to Rs 6.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3455 shares in the past one month.
MSP Steel & Power Ltd exploded 19.45% to Rs 14.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4831 shares in the past one month.
