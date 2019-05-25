Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.44% to Rs 149.53 croreNet profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 140.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 149.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.96% to Rs 9.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 651.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 540.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales149.53110.40 35 651.98540.56 21 OPM %6.628.41 -7.016.42 - PBDT4.944.61 7 25.2818.21 39 PBT1.811.35 34 12.395.83 113 NP1.080.45 140 9.574.81 99
