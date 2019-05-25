Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 35.44% to Rs 149.53 crore

Net profit of rose 140.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 149.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.96% to Rs 9.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 651.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 540.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

