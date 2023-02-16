Cabinet Allocates Rs 4800 Crore To Vibrant Villages Programme To Improve Livelihood in Villages On Northern Border

JUST IN
Bharat Dynamics spurts on inking various MoUs
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Centrally Sponsored Scheme- Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) for the Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with financial allocation of Rs. 4800 Crore. Comprehensive development of villages of blocks on northern border thus improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages. This will help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reversing the outmigration from these villages adding to improved security of the border.

The scheme will provide funds for development of essential infrastructure and creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 Districts and 46 Border blocks 4 states and 1 UT along the northern land border of the country which will help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the populatiion in the border areas. In the first phase 663 Villages will be taken up in the programme.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 10:58 IST

