Volumes jump at Westlife Development Ltd counter

Westlife Development Ltd witnessed volume of 29.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, NOCIL Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 December 2020.

Westlife Development Ltd witnessed volume of 29.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.09% to Rs.477.00. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd saw volume of 3.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36834 shares. The stock increased 10.24% to Rs.471.05. Volumes stood at 18812 shares in the last session.

NOCIL Ltd recorded volume of 62.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.79% to Rs.149.50. Volumes stood at 6.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd saw volume of 16.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.03% to Rs.209.40. Volumes stood at 4.2 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd saw volume of 196.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.80% to Rs.92.65. Volumes stood at 85.78 lakh shares in the last session.

