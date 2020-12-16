Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1971.7, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.37% in last one year as compared to a 12.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.65% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1971.7, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 13649.55. The Sensex is at 46561.99, up 0.65%.Reliance Industries Ltd has eased around 1.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17281.35, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1973.35, down 0.19% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 27.37% in last one year as compared to a 12.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.65% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 47.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)