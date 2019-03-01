Cabinet approves Rs 1450 crore for the share capital of RBI in National Housing Bank

Expenditure of 1450 crore is to be met out of Gross Budgetary Support 2018-19

The Cabinet today approved payment of the face value of the subscribed share capital of 1450 crore in (NHB) to Reserve Bank of (RBl) consequent to amendments made to the NHB Act, 1987 in 2018.

NHB is an apex agency established to operate as the principal agency to promote housing institutions in The wholesale financing role of NHB will get strengthened with the transfer of ownership to Government, thereby making possible augmented funding support to housing companies. The change in ownership from RBI to Gol will also segregate RBI's role as regulator and as owner of NHB.

The beneficiaries are the Reserve Bank of India and the Housing Sector.

NHB is an All (AIFl), set up in 1988, under an Act of Parliament, viz. the Act, 1987 (Central Act No. 53 of 1987). It is an apex agency established to operate as a principal agency to promote housing institutions both at local and regional levels and to provide financial and other support incidental to such institutions and for matters connected therewith. Up till now, the authorized capital of NHB stands at Rs 2000 crore of which Rs 1450 crore has been subscribed by RBl. Currently, the capital is fully subscribed by RBl. Subsequent to the payment of this amount to RBl, the subscribed capital of NHB shall stand transferred to and vested in the

