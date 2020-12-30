Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 59.13 points or 0.24% at 24363.04 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.99%), Majesco Ltd (up 4.98%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.91%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 3.47%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.38%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 1.87%), Sonata Software Ltd (up 1.5%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.31%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 1.3%).

On the other hand, Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 2.36%), D-Link India Ltd (down 1.47%), and CESC Ventures Ltd (down 1.44%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 32.15 or 0.07% at 47580.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.3 points or 0.04% at 13927.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 3.75 points or 0.02% at 17963.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.52 points or 0.06% at 5915.01.

On BSE,1081 shares were trading in green, 1059 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

