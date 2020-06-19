Cadila Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 14.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 3627.20 crore

Net profit of Cadila Healthcare declined 14.82% to Rs 391.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 460.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 3627.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3619.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 1176.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1848.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 13812.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12748.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

