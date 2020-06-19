Cadila Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 14.82% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 3627.20 croreNet profit of Cadila Healthcare declined 14.82% to Rs 391.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 460.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 3627.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3619.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 1176.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1848.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 13812.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12748.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3627.203619.50 0 13812.1012748.40 8 OPM %21.8122.40 -20.1523.40 - PBDT753.00771.90 -2 2555.502991.10 -15 PBT574.50616.30 -7 1859.002392.50 -22 NP391.90460.10 -15 1176.601848.80 -36
