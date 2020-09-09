Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for diabetes drug

The drug major received tentative approval from the US drug regulator to market Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets in the strengths of 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg.

This medication contains a combination of Empagliflozin and Linagliptin. The drug is used together with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

At present, the group has received 299 approvals and has filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04 so far. The announcement was made during market hours today, 9 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Cadila Healthcare's net profit rose 49.3% to Rs 469.90 crore on 4.2% increase in net sales to Rs 3,549.30 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose 0.34% to Rs 365.45 on BSE. The scrip grew 71.81% from its 52-week low of Rs 212.70 hit on 13 September 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)