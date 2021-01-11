Cadila Healthcare Ltd in demand

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 493.15, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.22% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 493.15, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 14437.1. The Sensex is at 49119.8, up 0.69%. Cadila Healthcare Ltd has risen around 4.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13271.55, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 496.2, up 1.9% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 27.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

