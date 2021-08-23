Cadila Healthcare receives EUA from DCGI for ZyCoV-D

Cadila Healthcare said that the company has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for COVID-19.
ZyCoV-D is a three dose vaccine which will be administered first on day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day. ZyCoV-D is a Plasmid DNA vaccine which when administered produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system, which play a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance.
With this approval, India now has its first COVID-19 vaccine for the adolescents in the 12-18 age group, besides the adult population. ZyCoV-D, is a needle-free vaccine administered using The PharmaJet a needle free applicator, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.
The company plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually. The company also plans to seek approval for the two dose regimen of the vaccine. The main advantage of DNA vaccines is their ability to stimulate both the humoral and cellular arms of the adaptive immune system. They are a valuable form of antigen-specific immunotherapy, as they are safe, stable and can be easily produced.
Speaking on this development, Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman, Cadila Healthcare., said This is a historic milestone with ZyCoV-D, a product of Indian innovation becoming the world's first DNA vaccine being offered for human use and supporting the world's largest immunization drive.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare fell 1.38% to settle at Rs 535.20 on Friday, 20 August 2021.
Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies including small molecule drugs, biologic therapeutics, and vaccines.
