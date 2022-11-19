Campus Activewear receives affirmation in credit ratings

Campus Activewear announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed Campus Activewear's Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND A+'.

The Outlook is Positive.

The instrument-wise credit rating is as follows:

Fund based limits - IND A+/Positive/IND A1+ (affirmed) Non fund based limits - IND A+/Positive/IND A1+ (affirmed) Long term loans - IND A+/ Positive (affirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)