Can Fin Homes board to mull interim dividend on 28 November

Capital Market 

The housing finance company on Wednesday announced that its board will meet on Monday, 28 November 2022 to consider a proposal for payment of interim dividend for financial year 2022-23.

The company said that the board will also fix the record date for the dividend, if any.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans.

The company's net profit rose 14.6% to Rs 141.71 crore on 40.5% jump in total income to Rs 657.55 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Can Fin Homes declined 0.44% to Rs 523 on the BSE.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 10:07 IST

