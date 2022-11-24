Can Fin Homes board to mull interim dividend on 28 November

The housing finance company on Wednesday announced that its board will meet on Monday, 28 November 2022 to consider a proposal for payment of interim dividend for financial year 2022-23.
The company said that the board will also fix the record date for the dividend, if any.
Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans.
The company's net profit rose 14.6% to Rs 141.71 crore on 40.5% jump in total income to Rs 657.55 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Shares of Can Fin Homes declined 0.44% to Rs 523 on the BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
