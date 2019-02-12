Can Fin Homes Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Steel Authority of Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2019.

soared 8.49% to Rs 260.15 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 90024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67568 shares in the past one month.

surged 8.13% to Rs 139. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Steel Authority of Ltd spiked 6.25% to Rs 47.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

jumped 6.05% to Rs 889.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2580 shares in the past one month.

added 5.18% to Rs 45.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84913 shares in the past one month.

