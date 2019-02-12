JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Reliance General Insurance Company files DRHP for Rs 200 cr IPO
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Petronet LNG Ltd saw volume of 25.57 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares

P I Industries Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Corporation Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 February 2019.

Petronet LNG Ltd saw volume of 25.57 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.62% to Rs.223.10. Volumes stood at 54791 shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd recorded volume of 22934 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3442 shares. The stock gained 7.02% to Rs.898.00. Volumes stood at 1140 shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 13624 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3737 shares. The stock lost 4.62% to Rs.332.25. Volumes stood at 4682 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67415 shares. The stock slipped 11.21% to Rs.273.65. Volumes stood at 93096 shares in the last session.

Corporation Bank registered volume of 59969 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21577 shares. The stock rose 1.62% to Rs.25.10. Volumes stood at 4696 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements