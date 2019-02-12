Volumes jump at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Ltd saw volume of 25.57 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares

P I Industries Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 February 2019.

Ltd saw volume of 25.57 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.62% to Rs.223.10. Volumes stood at 54791 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 22934 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3442 shares. The stock gained 7.02% to Rs.898.00. Volumes stood at 1140 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 13624 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3737 shares. The stock lost 4.62% to Rs.332.25. Volumes stood at 4682 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67415 shares. The stock slipped 11.21% to Rs.273.65. Volumes stood at 93096 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 59969 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21577 shares. The stock rose 1.62% to Rs.25.10. Volumes stood at 4696 shares in the last session.

