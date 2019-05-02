Can Fin Homes standalone net profit declines 9.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.97% to Rs 463.05 crore

of declined 9.36% to Rs 67.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 463.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 392.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, rose 3.69% to Rs 296.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 286.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 1726.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1517.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

463.05392.501726.951517.8592.9493.4994.8092.96117.36112.57472.47434.17116.48111.70469.50431.0867.0173.93296.74286.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)