Can Fin Homes standalone net profit declines 9.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.97% to Rs 463.05 croreNet profit of Can Fin Homes declined 9.36% to Rs 67.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 463.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 392.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.69% to Rs 296.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 286.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 1726.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1517.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales463.05392.50 18 1726.951517.85 14 OPM %92.9493.49 -94.8092.96 - PBDT117.36112.57 4 472.47434.17 9 PBT116.48111.70 4 469.50431.08 9 NP67.0173.93 -9 296.74286.19 4
