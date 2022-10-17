ACC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 87.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 3910.49 crore

Net loss of ACC reported to Rs 87.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 450.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 3910.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3653.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3910.493653.300.4219.5071.33760.48-102.12609.95-87.35450.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)