ACC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 87.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ACC consolidated net profit declines 29.55% in the March 2022 quarter
ACC Q1 PAT declines 30% YoY to Rs 396 cr
Ambuja Cement, ACC, DMart, Maruti Suzuki in focus
Adani Group to acquire Holcim's entire stakes in Ambuja Cements and ACC
Adani Group to acquire Holcim's stakes in Ambuja Cement, ACC
-
Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 3910.49 croreNet loss of ACC reported to Rs 87.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 450.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 3910.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3653.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3910.493653.30 7 OPM %0.4219.50 -PBDT71.33760.48 -91 PBT-102.12609.95 PL NP-87.35450.19 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU