Tata Coffee consolidated net profit rises 318.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 718.26 croreNet profit of Tata Coffee rose 318.33% to Rs 142.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 718.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 548.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales718.26548.52 31 OPM %11.4318.64 -PBDT71.0993.80 -24 PBT50.3873.27 -31 NP142.4034.04 318
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
