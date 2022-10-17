JUST IN
Domestic demand accelerating as contact-intensive sectors experiencing a bounce-back says RBI
Tata Coffee consolidated net profit rises 318.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 718.26 crore

Net profit of Tata Coffee rose 318.33% to Rs 142.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 718.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 548.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales718.26548.52 31 OPM %11.4318.64 -PBDT71.0993.80 -24 PBT50.3873.27 -31 NP142.4034.04 318

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 18:00 IST

