Tata Coffee consolidated net profit rises 318.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 718.26 crore

Net profit of Tata Coffee rose 318.33% to Rs 142.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 718.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 548.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.718.26548.5211.4318.6471.0993.8050.3873.27142.4034.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)