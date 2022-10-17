JUST IN
Domestic demand accelerating as contact-intensive sectors experiencing a bounce-back says RBI
Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 94.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.64% to Rs 1414.21 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 94.26% to Rs 176.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.64% to Rs 1414.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 951.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1414.21951.42 49 OPM %17.1614.19 -PBDT251.78156.18 61 PBT217.46122.34 78 NP176.5890.90 94

