Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 94.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.64% to Rs 1414.21 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 94.26% to Rs 176.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.64% to Rs 1414.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 951.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1414.21951.4217.1614.19251.78156.18217.46122.34176.5890.90

