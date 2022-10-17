Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 55.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.76% to Rs 297.69 crore

Net profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported to Rs 55.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 57.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.76% to Rs 297.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 395.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.297.69395.6655.6220.0286.68-70.0484.29-71.5055.15-57.94

