Canara Bank jumps around 3%

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 167.6, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.01% in last one year as compared to a 27.39% gain in NIFTY and a 15.27% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.6, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 15277. The Sensex is at 51893.76, down 0.4%. Canara Bank has added around 26.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 29.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2315.2, up 5.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 303.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 367.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.3, up 3.16% on the day. Canara Bank is down 3.01% in last one year as compared to a 27.39% gain in NIFTY and a 15.27% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)