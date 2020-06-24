Canara Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3209.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 3.80% to Rs 12249.16 crore

Net Loss of Canara Bank reported to Rs 3209.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 491.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 3.80% to Rs 12249.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12733.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1986.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 601.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 3.77% to Rs 49758.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47951.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

12249.1612733.3249758.7547951.1019.8425.0745.2342.38-3262.95-2473.94-1513.51-2111.41-3262.95-2473.94-1513.51-2111.41-3209.98-491.36-1986.43601.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)