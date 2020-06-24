Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.21% to Rs 65.42 crore

Net loss of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.21% to Rs 65.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.25% to Rs 8.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.71% to Rs 290.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 375.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

