JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 70.06% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.21% to Rs 65.42 crore

Net loss of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.21% to Rs 65.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.25% to Rs 8.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.71% to Rs 290.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 375.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales65.4289.87 -27 290.39375.73 -23 OPM %1.7925.53 -5.5120.86 - PBDT10.0121.92 -54 31.3475.05 -58 PBT5.1619.75 -74 18.1758.76 -69 NP-1.7519.83 PL 8.8055.86 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 16:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU