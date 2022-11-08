Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 19.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ICRA upgrades Cantabil Retail's LT rating to 'A-'; maintains 'stable' outlook
Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit rises 31.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Agri-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Rallis India standalone net profit rises 25.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Deep Diamond India standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 29.45% to Rs 116.00 croreNet profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 19.43% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.45% to Rs 116.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales116.0089.61 29 OPM %26.9526.12 -PBDT25.7421.52 20 PBT12.4710.97 14 NP9.287.77 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU