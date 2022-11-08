JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 44.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 19.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.45% to Rs 116.00 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 19.43% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.45% to Rs 116.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales116.0089.61 29 OPM %26.9526.12 -PBDT25.7421.52 20 PBT12.4710.97 14 NP9.287.77 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU