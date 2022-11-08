Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 19.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.45% to Rs 116.00 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 19.43% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.45% to Rs 116.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.116.0089.6126.9526.1225.7421.5212.4710.979.287.77

