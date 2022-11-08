Hitech Corporation standalone net profit rises 8.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 160.71 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation rose 8.03% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 160.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.160.71166.8315.3614.9321.4320.9514.1212.9110.499.71

