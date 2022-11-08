Hitech Corporation standalone net profit rises 8.03% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 160.71 croreNet profit of Hitech Corporation rose 8.03% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 160.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales160.71166.83 -4 OPM %15.3614.93 -PBDT21.4320.95 2 PBT14.1212.91 9 NP10.499.71 8
