JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 44.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Hitech Corporation standalone net profit rises 8.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 160.71 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation rose 8.03% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 160.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 166.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales160.71166.83 -4 OPM %15.3614.93 -PBDT21.4320.95 2 PBT14.1212.91 9 NP10.499.71 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU