S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of S I Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.200.15 33 OPM %-75.000 -PBDT0.03-0.02 LP PBT0.02-0.03 LP NP0.02-0.03 LP
