Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 22.22% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19.6319.429.278.861.120.940.880.700.660.54

