JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Progrex Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 19.63 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 22.22% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.6319.42 1 OPM %9.278.86 -PBDT1.120.94 19 PBT0.880.70 26 NP0.660.54 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU