Capfin India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreCapfin India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 OPM %0100.00 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
