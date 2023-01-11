Alstone Textiles (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.40 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alstone Textiles (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Alstone Textiles hits the roof on fixing record date for bonus issue, stock split
Alstone Textiles (India) fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue
Farms to Fibre to Fabric to Fashion to Foreign export '5 Fs' to create golden opportunity for Textiles- MoS for Textiles and Railways
Ministry of Textiles clears 20 strategic research projects
-
Sales reported at Rs 3.25 croreNet profit of Alstone Textiles (India) reported to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.250 0 OPM %12.310 -PBDT11.40-0.01 LP PBT11.40-0.01 LP NP11.40-0.01 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU