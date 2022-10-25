Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 167.61 points or 0.52% at 32347.52 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 4.45%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.62%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.99%),Timken India Ltd (up 1.05%),Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 0.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were KNR Constructions Ltd (up 0.87%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.84%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.83%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.69%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.66%).

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (down 2.63%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.05%), and Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.19%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 27.42 or 0.05% at 59859.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.4 points or 0.12% at 17752.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.94 points or 0.1% at 28818.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.85 points or 0.09% at 8836.23.

On BSE,1261 shares were trading in green, 1423 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)