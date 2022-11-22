Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 137.75 points or 0.41% at 33464.52 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.79%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.04%),Graphite India Ltd (up 0.71%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.71%),KNR Constructions Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.53%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.32%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.31%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 0.27%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 2.58%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.46%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.85%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 76.43 or 0.12% at 61221.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.25 points or 0.1% at 18178.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 12.83 points or 0.04% at 28765.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.81 points or 0.26% at 8903.87.

On BSE,1562 shares were trading in green, 1195 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

