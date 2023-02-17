Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 188.54 points or 0.54% at 35000.86 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Schaeffler India Ltd (up 3.54%), Polycab India Ltd (up 2.44%),Timken India Ltd (up 2.25%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.93%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SKF India Ltd (up 0.92%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.77%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.66%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.62%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.53%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 1.29%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.76%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.75%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 87.95 or 0.14% at 61231.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.5 points or 0.18% at 18003.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.9 points or 0.18% at 28162.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.31 points or 0.15% at 8884.44.

On BSE,1503 shares were trading in green, 1204 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

