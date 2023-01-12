Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 295.27 points or 0.87% at 34181.94 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Timken India Ltd (up 2.92%), Thermax Ltd (up 2.59%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.39%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.51%),Polycab India Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.09%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.92%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.9%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.84%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.69%).
On the other hand, Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.35%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.3%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.62 or 0.01% at 60111.12.
The Nifty 50 index was up 5.9 points or 0.03% at 17901.6.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.23 points or 0.38% at 28910.74.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.31 points or 0.27% at 9028.76.
On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1089 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.
