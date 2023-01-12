JUST IN
IIFL Wealth gains as board to mull share split, bonus issue
Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Market 

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 295.27 points or 0.87% at 34181.94 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Timken India Ltd (up 2.92%), Thermax Ltd (up 2.59%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.39%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.51%),Polycab India Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.09%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.92%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.9%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.84%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.69%).

On the other hand, Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.35%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.3%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.62 or 0.01% at 60111.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.9 points or 0.03% at 17901.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.23 points or 0.38% at 28910.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.31 points or 0.27% at 9028.76.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1089 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 10:00 IST

