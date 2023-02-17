NLC India bags orders from Ministry of Power of UP & Odisha

NLC, through its joint venture company, Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power will set up of 1980 MW coal based thermal power project at Ghatampur, Kanpur District, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

With allocation order issued by Ministry of Power, entire power of 1980 MW has been now tied up with Uttar Pradesh and Assam. The erection and commissioning activities of the project are in advanced stage.

Further, the company has also planned to setup another coal based pit head thermal power project of 2400 MW at Talabira, Jharsuguda District, Odisha.

For this project also, entire power has been tied up with Ministry of Power's power allocation order. A single package EPC tender for this project has already been floated and techno commercial evaluation of bids are in advanced stage of completion.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 79.20% stake in the company.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 406.74 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 231.14 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales rose 34.7% YoY to Rs 3,679.01 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.19% to Rs 78.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)